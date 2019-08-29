Lightning strike kills woman near Tura

TURA: A woman was killed and another injured in a lightning strike in a village in Gambegre area, 35km from Tura, late Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred during heightened weather activity across the West Garo Hills region in which some areas witnessed stormy weather.

The two women, Basonti K Marak (28) and Tangji M Marak (32) were struck by a bolt of lightning in the village of Dilninggre in Gambegre as a storm passed through the area.

While Basonti was killed in the lightning strike, Tangji survived with grievous injuries. A third victim in the same vicinity of the lightning strike escaped with minor injuries, it was reported.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are a common feature in the Garo Hills region as part of the pre-monsoon showers during the months of April and May.

However, changing weather patterns due to global warming is pushing such freak weather storms right across the monsoon season, taking in it’s wake casualties human or alike.