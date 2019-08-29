Kirsten Dunst feels Hollywood has ignored her

Los Angeles, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Kirsten Dunst, who has spent over 30 years in Hollywood, having started as a child artiste, says she has never been recognised in the industry.

Dunst entered the entertainment industry when she was a child with Woody Allen’s short film “Oedipus Wrecks”.

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for ‘Fargo’. Maybe they just think I’m the girl from ‘Bring It On’,” said Dunst, who won the coveted Best Actress Award at Cannes for her role in Lars von Trier’s 2011 film, “Melancholia”.

She also spoke about how a pair of films she made — 2006’s “Marie Antoinette” and 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous” — failed to generate expected response at the time of the release, but got popular with time.

“Remember ‘Marie Antoinette’ — you all panned it? And now you all love it,” said the “Spider-Man” and “Virgin Suicides” star, while opening up in an interview on “In-Depth With Larry Flick”, reports “ew.com”.

“Remember ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’? Panned. Now you all love it. It’s like interesting for me. I feel a lot of things I do, people like later,” she added.

She said: “I just feel like, ‘What did I do?’ Maybe I don’t play the game enough.”

Dunst was first nominated for a Golden Globe for the 1994 film “Interview with the Vampire” and scored her second nod in 2015 for “Fargo”, for which she also received an Emmy nomination. She won the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for “Melancholia”.

Though Dunst said she keeps things in perspective and knows that “all you have is your work at the end of the day”, but she admitted that “it’d be nice to be recognised by your peers”.

