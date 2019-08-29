KHADC EM suggests reforms in Land Transfer Act

SHILLONG: The Executive Member (EM) In-charge of Land in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Titos Chyne, met the Revenue Minister, Kyrmen Shylla, on suggestions regarding the Land Transfer Act.

He said the term indigenous tribals should also be redefined to mean that the tribals are only Khasis, Jaintias and Garos who can purchase land in the state.

Chyne said there should be a provision which makes public hearing a mandatory procedure before granting permission by the competent authority and permission from the traditional authorities shall also be made compulsory before permission is considered by the competent authority.

He said the minister will examine the matter and call officers to do the needful.