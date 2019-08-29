Keemo Paul replaces Cummins for 2nd Test

St. John’s: All-rounder Keemo Paul has replaced fast bowler Miguel Cummins in the West Indies’ 13-member squad for the second Test against India, starting on Friday in Jamaica.

Paul, who missed the first Test due to an ankle injury, is now available for selection, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement.

Besides, West Indies’ interim selection committee has also decided to keep wicket-keeper Jahmar Hamilton with the squad.

Shane Dowrich, meanwhile, has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the series with an ankle injury. India won the first Test by 318 runs in Antigua. The Virat Kohli-led visitors also emerged victorious in the limited-overs leg of the tour.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Desperate to taste success in the ongoing series, West Indies would be yearning to produce a resilient fight-back against strong Indian side.

Sabina Park may offer a challenging track for the batsmen as it is boasted of the hardest and fastest surface in the Caribbean erstwhile, making it a nightmarish place for visitors up against unrelenting Windies pace attack. However, the surface has slowed down considerably in recent times. The sluggish nature of the pitch may favor spinners offering equal assistance to the quicks.

However, the weather may play spoilsport in the upcoming encounter as persistent showers and overcast conditions have been in forecast.

Daytime temperature is expected to hover around 32°c and could plunge to around 27°c at night. The humidity will be around 76%.

India are presumed to feature the same playing combination. Though, another spinner might come into the fray, considering the nature of the surface. (PTI)