Home Guard dismissed after bribe demanding video goes viral

SHILLONG: A home guard personnel in Assam was released from his duty after a video of him demanding bribe in Krishnai town of Goalpara went viral on social media.

He was caught demanding a bribe of Rs 1000 from a vehicle with Meghalaya registration

The home guard, identified as one Md Miraj Ahmed was posted in the Krishnai police station.

Soon after the video went viral, Goalpara Police in its “Facebook page said that as soon as it came to the notice of Goalpara Police, they inquired into the matter and found that, the said person was Md. Miraj Ahmed who is posted as a home guard in Krishnai Police Station.

“The veracity of the allegation was inquired into and the said home guard official has immediately been released from his service,” Goalpara police said