Harijan Colony case hearing on October 3

SHILLONG: The court of Chief Justice of Meghalaya Ajay Kumar Mittal has adjourned the Harijan Colony case to October 3.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the Advocate General sought time to get instructions from the government.

The state government is seeking a review of the February 15 order of the court asking the government and all other agencies not to disturb the Harijan Colony residents and that if at all the government and its agencies want to remove or evict the residents, they have to approach the civil court and it will pass an appropriate order giving equal opportunities to both the parties.

Later, the court on June 28 had asked the Harijan Colony residents to cooperate with the Shillong Municipal Board by providing necessary documents.