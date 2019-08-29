Govt may consider sports academy for disabled in state

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that his ministry will look into the proposal of setting up a sports academy for disabled in the state at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

After a review meeting with the state Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla, and senior government officials on Wednesday, Athawale said the state government has requested for the sports academy.

The state government will provide 50 acres of land for the purpose.

The minister said every government should make every effort for the enrichment of life of the rural people and ST, SC population besides the disabled.

He said every state should come forward with innovative schemes for the disabled persons.

The minister said his ministry is working towards providing opportunities and facilities for the disabled so as to create an atmosphere which will guarantee them equal opportunities.

“This can ensure protection of their rights and enable their full participation in the society”, he said.

Some of the central schemes are meant to provide assistance to disabled persons with appliances and pension.

He said there are around 44,000 disabled persons in Meghalaya whereas as per the 2011 census, the number of the disabled in the country is 2.68 crore.

The minister said in Meghalaya, 11,000 disabled persons are receiving pension of Rs 500 every month.

Athawale said during the last five years, around 4800 disabled persons have been provided with various assistive devices in five camps across Meghalaya.

There have been 8000 such camps across the country. He added that his ministry, in its commitment to the welfare of the disabled, has increased reservation for them in central, state and semi-government services.

The Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan or the Accessible India Campaign is set to serve the differently-abled community.

The minister said the schemes of the Centre have always been directed towards the welfare of all the people of the country including the ST, SC population and the disabled.