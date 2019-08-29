Ensure safety of ICFAI students: KHNAM

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has called upon the Meghalaya government to take necessary action to ensure safety of the students of the state studying at the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) University, Kamalghat in Tripura.

In a statement issued in the wake of reported attacks on students of the state along with other states of the Northeast, KHNAM strongly condemned the alleged assault on the students of the university last Tuesday.

“We strongly condemn the attack on the students studying in the university who are not safe. We demand that the government of Meghalaya take all necessary action possible to ensure safety of our students so that they continue to remain safe,” the statement said.

The Meghalaya police on Wednesday said that they were in touch with their counterparts in Tripura in regard to ensuring safety of the students.