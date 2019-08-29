EKH DC walks to office as part of Fit India Movement

SHILLONG: Following the walk of the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma from his official residence to the state secretariat on Thursday marking the beginning of Fit India Movement in the state, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District too led a walk from her residence to her Office.

The walk was also joined by the SP City , SP Traffic, , ADCs, BDOs of the various Blocks under East Khasi Hills District and police officers from various police stations.

On arrival at DC’s office, a special programme was held wherein the DC briefed on the mission of Fit India Movement as envisaged by the PM followed by live screening of the speech of the PM of India

The programme was attended by employees of the various district offices