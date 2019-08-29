Drugs seized from car, truck

10 soap boxes of contraband, 850 kg ganja recovered

SHILLONG/NONGSTOIN: The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills Police carried out two different drug busts in a dusk-to-dawn operation on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, around 5 pm, sources informed that one Maruti DZire car (ML 05J 5886) was suspected to be carrying drugs around Mawlai. A naka was put in place and the car was intercepted by the team of Mawlai Police Station and ANTF.

On interrogation, one accused Richard Wahlang produced the drugs which were kept under the seat on which he was sitting. This entire episode happened in front of two witnesses of the locality.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that the co-accused John Fiscal Lyngkhoi was driving the vehicle and has been the accomplice of Richard Wahlang and both are facing trial in six different cases which include murder, kidnapping, Arms Act, etc.

As many as 10 soap boxes with contraband weighing 109.97 grams were seized from their possession. A case has been registered under section 21(b) NDPS Act with Mawlai PS.

Earlier the ANTF team, at 1 am, received information that one truck (NL 01 K 7498) carrying suspected contraband had been detected by the residents of Mawlyngngad village. The residents had already informed the Sohryngkham O.P. who in turn informed the city SP who then rushed to the scene.

On questioning, the driver of the truck disclosed that there was a hidden compartment in which ganja was stashed. The search and seizure of ganja weighing around 850 kg was done as per procedures established under NDPS Act. The driver and helper were produced before the magistrate and further investigation has been initiated to nab others involved. “It appears to be a big racket as the hidden compartment is welded into the body of truck and it would require only an expert eye to detect the same,” Lyngwa said.

Lyngwa also thanked the local residents, VDPs and members of KSU and FKJGP for assisting the police.

Meanwhile, the special cell of Nongstoin Police Station, on Tuesday, around 11.40 pm received information about two persons — Waltersius Kharbani and Mashal Marwein– suspected of carrying drugs, who then rushed to the spot along with independent witnesses. The police apprehended Waltersius of Nongstoin village and seized suspected heroin weighing 0.43 grams from his procession.

Walterius revealed the name of Marshal Marwein, another accused, temporarily residing at Mawbyrshem locality near Wahriat. The police were also informed that Marshal was in the house of Londor Lyngdoh Mawlong of Lumsohkhlur, Mairang. On raiding the house along with the independent witnesses, the police recovered suspected heroin weighing 0.27 gram from Marshal’s possession.

Both the peddlers confessed that Londor Lyngdoh Mawlong had knowingly given them the space at his residence for packing the suspected heroin powder for sale.