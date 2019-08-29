Don Bosco Tura joins Fit India Movement campaign

TURA: Together with the rest of the country, National Sports Day was celebrated in Tura by several schools, colleges and institutions as the NSS Unit of Don Bosco College, Tura, joined the Fit India Movement campaign launched by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering prior to the Prime Minister’s live telecast on National television, the Principal of the College Fr. Bivan R. Mukhim, informed the students and staffs that a fitness regime suitable to one’s health condition should be followed on daily basis to boost the productivity of every individual in their daily activities at home and in their work place. Lauding the initiative of the Hon’ble Prime Minister on the day which is celebrated nationwide as National Sports Day, he encouraged the students to take part in various sporting activities conducted by the College.

Altogether about 73 NSS Volunteers, Teachers and Non-teaching staffs of the College witnessed the live telecast and pledged to keep oneself fit. This was followed by a run from the College up to Sampalgre LP School and back to highlight the launch of “Fit India Movement for Happy and Healthier Nation”. Later in the afternoon, the College witnessed the final match of the Inter Class Basketball Competition played between BA 5th Semester Vs BCom 3rd Semester (Boy’s category) and BA 3rd Semester Vs BCom 3rd Semester (Girl’s category).