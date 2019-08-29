Conrad assures to address plight of adhoc teachers

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday assured to address and resolve the issues faced by the teachers at the earliest and said the state government has earmarked funds to improve the education sector.

He was speaking at a gathering of ad hoc teachers from across the state at Malki ground. “The government is aware of the challenges faced by the teaching community in terms of the salaries that they get due to the limited financial resources. The government is working earnestly to address these issues”, he said.

Sangma said that close to Rs 400 crore central assistance received in the past year is being used to improve the infrastructural facilities of educational institutes in the state.

Calling upon all teachers to work together with the government for the sake of imparting better education, he said that necessary instructions have been forwarded to the education department to convene a meeting in the coming months, with all teachers, regarding their various demands and to find a solution that is acceptable to all parties.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State in charge of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale assured the teachers that he will take up the matter with the Ministry of Human Resource and Development.

The teachers reiterated their demand for the upgradation of only old existing adhoc schools to government-aided schools in the state. Athawale observed that increasing the number of schools will provide the much needed employment and the children will be able to attend schools.

In a lighter vein, he turned to the meeting’s convener, Kenneth Shadap and said, “You don’t worry. We are worrying how to help you.”