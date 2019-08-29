CM awards Ri Bhoi co-op society

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma conferred the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship Recognition Award (Meg-Era) for the month of August to Jingjaw Umbarit Agro Food Products Cooperative Society Ltd of Liarbang village, Ri Bhoi.

Congratulating the awardee, the chief minister said that the success of the cooperative society is a great example and an encouragement for other cooperatives in the state.

“Their success is the result of the positive outcome when people with great ideas come together with the right intent.

“I hope that through initiatives like the Meg-Era, we will be able to handhold and guide cooperative societies to upscale their production and target larger profitable markets in future,” the chief minister said.