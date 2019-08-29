Body found

SHILLONG: An unidentified male body was found lying at Police Bazaar junction (Fountain Garden) on August 22.

Inquest has been concluded and sent to SDM&HO, Civil Hospital, Shillong, to carry out the post-mortem examination. The body bears a height of 160 cm and the build is medium. Its complexion is swarthy and the face oval-shaped. He was found wearing a red-coloured T-shirt and a black trousers.

The body has been kept in the Civil Hospital morgue for identification and claim.

Anyone who can identify the deceased has been requested to contact O/C Sadar P.S (0364-2224818) or Police Control Room, Shillong (0364-2222214) and claim the body.