Association for differently able people submits memo to CM

TURA: Differently-able people from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills Mikpinpan Differently Able People’s Association (AGHMDAPA) have submitted a memorandum to Chief minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into the grievances being faced by them.

The memorandum was handed over to the Chief Minister on Wednesday in which several proposals were made by the association to uplift their conditions of living.

Among the proposals, the association sought setting up of a Unit Training Centre, the enhancement amount of money of Disability, Widow and Old Age Pension schemes from the current Rs 500/- to Rs 3000/ per beneficiary and the construction of BPL houses for the elderly and widows.

During their meeting, the Chief Minister is said to have assured to look into all the issues raised in the memorandum.