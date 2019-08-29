Arenghs demand a stop to tarnishing clan name on FB

TURA: Following the demand for action against the misuse of social media platform, Facebook by certain users including fake account holder ‘Ku’rang Arengh by the Dalbot clan, the Tura Arengh Mahari Association (TAMA) has urged those misusing the clan’s name to desist from such activities in the future.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the TAMA informed that an emergent meeting in this regard was held by the Association on Wednesday where the members unanimously resolved to take initiatives to protect the clan’s name.

“Some individual or group of people are using FB accounts under the name, ‘Ku’arengh’, ‘Ku’rang Arengh’ and ‘Voice of Arengh’ and damaging the prestigious Arengh title through misuse of the social media. We urge such individuals or groups to stop such acts,” the association said.

It may be mentioned that over the past few weeks, numerous posts have been uploaded in FB by Ku’rang Arengh where he made sensational accusations against several prominent figures and public leaders. The latest however, was one where he posted photos of several women with various allegations against them, including of their involvement in an alleged sex racket in and around Tura town.

Strongly condemning the questionable posts on FB, the New Tura Dalbot Mahari Association (NTDMA) on Wednesday too had called on the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and other concerned authorities to take action against the fake account holder under the name and others responsible for circulating the controversial posts.