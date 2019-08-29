A’chik Theatre to present its drama ‘Du’kon’ in Tura today

TURA: An evolved play ‘Du-kon II’ that showcases contemporary social environment of today’s world where modernisation and globalisation have led to human emotions and qualities of love, brotherhood, friendship, kindness being replaced by bitterness, violence and cruelty is being presented by local artists from the A’chik Theatre here at the district auditorium on Friday evening with entry for the show being open to all.

Organised by the North East ZoneCultural Centre Dimapur and the Meghalaya Government’s Department of Arts and Culture in association with A’chik Theatre, the play has been concept, designed and directed by Pabitra Rabha, an alumni from the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

The play is co-directed by Ms. Balsrame A Sangma, who recently passed out from Sikkim’s National School of Drama.

The drama depicts the changing scenario of the lives of the younger and older generation in today’s fast changing times.

The younger generation in particular is affected the most as they find themselves in a complex environment that is neither acceptable nor avoidable. Older people long for earlier times while younger people clamour towards modernisation, thereby deepening the gap between the generations.

The name of the drama ‘Du-kon’ is based on the mystical plant said to reside in the Garo Hills . The Garos believe that if anyone stepped on this plant they would lose their way and drift throughout the world without aim and direction. In the contemporary world, there are many reasons that could make one lose one’s way and the challenge is to know the difference between what is good and what is bad.

Dukon-II is being presented at the end of a fifteen day workshop that gave an opportunity for students and young dropouts to tap their hidden talent.

“Theatre is a powerful tool of self expression that has been used since ancient Greece and it continues to thrive around the world to this day. It teaches discipline, commitment, the ability to shed any inhibitions and instead to be completely immersed in the character one is portraying which in turn develops empathy. It also stimulates creativity as you become more aware of issues around us,” informed A’chik Theatre president Jameswarth Ch Sangma.

He said that during the 15-Days Non Residential Workshop the participants learnt about the introduction of theatre, and gained various technical aspects of theatre and also how to appreciate the impact it can have on oneself and society.

“In smaller towns people tend to be more reserved in terms of performance art but with this workshop they have equipped with right guidance and support and we hope that it would inspire more people to pursue theatre” said Sangma.

Du-kon II is the second drama being presented by the A’chik Theatre, an amateur theatre group whose primary objective is to create a space for the articulation of talent amongst youth so that they have a space for positive creativity and recreation even in times of socio-political unrest.

Its theatre-in-education wing, Khil-Khilai, is a training institute where children are taught acting and dancing amongst other activities. Its main objective is to help children articulate their creativity, both physically as well as mentally, so that they can absorb the cultural richness of their traditions.