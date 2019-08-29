AAPSU reiterates medical seats quota demand

GUWAHATI: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) reiterated its demand for continuation of allocation of a similar quota of central pool MBBS and BDS seats to the state like the previous academic session.

Two days after the AASU members expressed strong resentment against the Union health ministry’s move to discontinue allocation of central pool MBBS and BDS quota seats for the academic session 2019-20, the union after reviewing the matter issued a warning as well.

“Taking serious view of the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned in resolving the issue, we once again urged the ministry to immediately look into the matter. In case of non resolution of the matter from the authorities concerned, we would be compelled to serve quit notice to those students who have got admission in the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun under 15 per cent all India quota,” a statement issued by the students’ union said on Thursday.

“Further, both the Union and state governmnet shall be solely responsible for any eventuality,” it said.

The statement further said that AAPSU, the aggrieved students and parents were only demanding what was promised to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The union recalled that at the time of inauguration of the TRIHMS at Naharlagun, it was assured that the total number of seats in TRIHMS would be increased from 50 to 100.

“However, instead of increasing the seats, the ministry discontinued the central pool quota seats for the state. This is grave injustice to the students if Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, we strongly demand that the allocation should be continued and seats increased from 50 to 100 in TRIHMS,” it added.