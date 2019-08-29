Tracy: In this photo provided by United Sikhs, people gather at a candlelight prayer vigil for Parmjit Singh in Gretchen Talley Park, in Tracy, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Singh, was wearing his traditional turban when he was fatally stabbed Sunday night in the park in Tracy, in the Central Valley east of San Francisco. The killing came a month after another Sikh man was attacked in a neighboring community.AP/PTI(AP8_29_2019_000056B) INTERNATIONAL A candlelight prayer vigil for Parmjit Singh was carried out in Gretchen Talley Park By Agencies Last updated Aug 29, 2019