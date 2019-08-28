Walk in tune with Fit India campaign: Conrad

SHILLONG: As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has announced the campaign for a fit India beginning Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has urged the people of the state to participate in the programme by taking to walk.

In a message for the campaign, the Chief Minister said that people should start walking to their office, school or any other place for their activities.

He also said in future, people could walk to their office at least once a week which would ensure fit Shillong and fit Meghalaya

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity of his most recent Mann Ki Baat radio address to announce a campaign for a fit India, beginning on August 29.

He said that it would be an interesting campaign for all alike, women, children, young and old.