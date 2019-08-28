Unarmed cops against trade change

SHILLONG: The Unarmed Branch Constables (UBCs) of the Meghalaya Police have petitioned the Director General of Police (DGP) raising concern over the recent order on changing trade from Armed Branch Constables/ Battalion Constables (BNCs) to UBCs, which according to them will deprive their promotion.

In the letter, the UB constables said sometime in 2010-2011, a thorough study was made by a committee formed by the DGP’s office to examine why the UB component of the department is denied promotion.

According to them, the experienced officers then found that the change of trade from ABCs/ BNCs to UBCs has blocked the promotion prospects of all UBCs because the trade changed personnel were either working in Police Headquarters (DGP’s office) or were orderly to officers of superior ranks (DSP to DGP) or were attached and directly working under superior officers. The UBCs asserted that the ABCs/BNCs were having upper hand compared to the UBCs.

The UBCs said it was proved in the findings that such trade change was neither in the interest of the department nor it was helpful in the interest of public services.

“Hence, change of trade or transfer of one trade to another trade was stopped on the approval of Police Establishment Board,” the UB constables said.

The UBCs asserted the trade changes without making any proper guide lines and justification with regard to maintaining of seniority has caused panic within all batches of UB constables.