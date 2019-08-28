UDP firm on Speaker post

SHILLONG: Senior UDP working president Bindo Lanong on Tuesday said that the party has only demanded that the Speaker’s chair should remain with it.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Who does not want? Everyone wants and we do not want to be a stumbling block. On our part we did not ask for anything new. The Speaker’s chair is there but it will be occupied by a new person from the UDP, we did not ask for anything else.”

Asked whether the UDP will resort to some other steps if the Speaker’s chair does not come its way, Lanong said, “Will see what needs to be done.”

“I am still leading the party and if they choose I will continue, but hope that good sense will prevail,” he said.