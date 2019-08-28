Truck rams into vehicles in UP, leaves 17 dead

Shahjahanpur (UP): At least 17 people, including three children, were killed and four injured when a speeding truck rammed into two vehicles before overturning on one of them in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at the Jamka crossing on National Highway 24 near Shahjahanpur town, 170 km northwest of Lucknow, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi said.

It was a series of collisions, police recounted. The speeding truck first hit a tempo and then a van, which fell into a ditch. The truck then overturned and fell on the van, trapping those inside it. The impact was so powerful that 16 people, including three children aged between 6-12, died instantly. A woman died of her injuries on the way to a hospital, the officer said.

The truck driver fled the spot, while the helper has been nabbed, the SP said. (PTI)