Swachh Survekshan Gramin launched at Tura

TURA: The Swachh Survekshan Gramin was launched on Wednesday at DRDA Conference Hall in Tura by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Swachh Bharat Mission DSBM (G), Ram Singh in the presence of Sub-Divisional Officer (C), Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division and District Mission Coordinator, DSBM (G) Ram Krishna Chiturii, Block Mission Coordinators of the district and representatives from line departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh said that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has decided to undertake Swachh Survekshan Grameen to provide national ranking of all districts and States of India on the basis of quantitative and qualitative sanitation parameters. Ram Singh informed that the maiden exercise which covered few districts last year had generated huge attention from the stakeholders and fostered a spirit of healthy competition among villages to improve their sanitation status thereby, creating cleaner villages by adopting sustainable sanitation practices and in order to accelerate sanitation coverage in rural areas for achieving the vision of Swachh Bharat to eliminate open defecation, the Swachh Survekshan is being implemented across the country. The DC also requested the people not to do for the sake of ranking but to bring about improvement in the general quality of life in rural area by promoting cleanliness, hygiene and eliminating open defecation.

In his power point presentation, District Mission Coordinator, DSBM, WGH Ram Krishna Chiturii highlighted the objectives of Swachh Survekshan Gramin which is an effort to motivate and encourage the practise of Swachh Bharat Mission (G) in the districts and engage rural community to improve their sanitation status through intensive IEC campaign, citizens feedback on mobile app, etc. He informed that the ranking methodology is based on a comprehensive set of parameters including self reporting by districts, data from SBM-G, district level surveys of public places like schools, anganwadis, PHCs, Haat bazaars, panchayat and citizens perception of Swachhata and their recommendations for improvement of the program.

As part of Swachh Survekshan Grameen, 17, 450 villages in 698 Districts across India will be covered including 87, 250 public places and 17, 450 villages will be visited for survey.