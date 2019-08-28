Status quo along disputed Assam-Mizoram border

Hailakandi: Officials of Assam’s Hailakandi and neighbouring Kolasib district of Mizoram have decided to maintain status quo along the inter-state border which has been tense during the past few months, an official release said here on Tuesday. Deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and forest officials of both the districts attended the meeting held at Bairabi in Kolasib district on Monday. Both sides discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the area and agreed to maintain status quo along the inter-state border, the release said. A blast had partially damaged a place of worship at Kachurthal near the Assam-Mizoram border on May 24. Following the incident, the situation in the area has been tense as local people are divided on which state the area belongs to. It was decided at the meeting that mischievous elements would not be allowed to create misunderstanding among people living in the border areas. Both sides also agreed to intensify point-to-point contact of border magistrates, strengthen information sharing and deployment of security forces, including patrolling, the release said. Assam and Mizoram have a long-standing boundary dispute, and there had been tension in the Hailakandi-Kolasib region several times in the past too. (PTI)