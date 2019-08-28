School clarifies on teacher’s appointment

TURA: The authorities of the New Model Secondary School, Chokchokia in West Garo Hills has clarified that no non-tribal has been appointed as Science Teacher in the school as claimed by two local organizations- the FKJGP and GSMC from Rajabala on Tuesday.

Issuing a clarification on the matter, the school authorities on Wednesday said that they were yet to meet the District School Education Officer (DSEO) for his approval and the appointment would be made only on the advice of the official.

On the demand by the organizations that only a local tribal candidate should be appointed to the post, the authorities assured that they were ready to appoint any local who was qualified for the post.

The authorities also requested the organizations not to blame the school management and to visit the office of the school to discuss the matter.