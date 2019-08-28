Rs 8-cr budget for Shillong jail expansion

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has asked the Planning and Finance departments to take a decision on the proposal submitted for expansion of Shillong district jail within three weeks.

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice H S Thangkhiew asked the Advocate General to report to the court on the next date of hearing.

The matter will come up for hearing on September 23.

Earlier, the Advocate General has filed an affidavit-in-opposition on behalf of A. Nikhla, Inspector General of Prisons, wherein it has been stated that 30 convicts have been shifted from Shillong jail to Nongpoh jail.

The departmental committee in its meeting held on August 16, while discussing the issue of expansion of Shillong district Jail, had estimated the cost of expansion of the jail at Rs 8,46,45,000.

It was stated that the matter has been recommended to the Planning and Finance departments for administrative approval.

Removal of constable

The court has also issued notice to state government for the removal of a woman police constable from the district court.

Earlier, the District & Sessions Judge at Nongpoh had informed the high court registry that the Superintendent of Police of Nongpoh had on August 16 unilaterally removed the woman police constable, who was earlier performing duties in the district court and has not made any replacement, thereby posing grave security risks to the court as also female undertrials and witnesses appearing before the court in the situation of any unruly behaviour, misconduct or ill-health of any female undertrials and witnesses.

The District & Sessions Judge in her report referred to a circular on April 14, 2015 issued by the high court registry which stated that if there is unpleasant incident between police authorities and judicial officers, the same should be brought to the notice of the Registrar General who, with the approval of the Chief Justice, will register the matter on the judicial side for appropriate orders.

Condition of lockups

The Special Judge (POCSO) at Nongpoh has also informed the high court registry regarding the condition of lockups in the state, wherein it appears that for want of better infrastructural requirements at one of the police lock-ups in the state, the accused person was illegally detained beyond 24 hours from his initial arrest.