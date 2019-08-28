Preliminary Police report will be considered: Meghalaya Lokayukta

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Lokayukta P K Musahary on Wednesday said that the preliminary inquiry report submitted by the police would be taken into consideration as the anti-graft panel chairperson visited the Cluster II and III which were creating hurdles for landing of aircrafts in Umroi airport, were cleared by the state PWD.

Musahary on Wednesday visited both the clusters and expressed concern over the erosion which the cluster may create, and asked the department to take necessary measures so that people living in the vicinity are not affected at all

The Meghalaya Lokayukta had earlier asked the DGP to probe the alleged corruption in the removal of clusters for the expansion of Umroi airport. However, the Lokayukta did not accept the probe report.

After his inspection, he said that the next hearing into the matter would be held on September 20 and he would hear the advocates from both the sides and if needed even officers and the contractor.

During the inspection, the contractor who worked on the clusters said that she had not received the full amount of her massive expenditure from the PWD and only half of the amount had been cleared till to which the Lokayukta asked her to file a case in the High Court of Meghalaya if she wished.

During the inspection, Musahary also suggested that both the clusters which are huge, can be utilized for creating sporting infrastructures

A resident from Sylleiu Lar village in Umroi, Krongding Nongbsap, had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta regarding the matter. The chairperson of Meghalaya Lokayukta held a series of hearing in this regard. The complainant had alleged that the contractor and engineer misappropriated funds while executing the works related to removal of cluster II and III obstacles for the expansion of Umroi airport. The allegation was that the work was done shabbily and there was no monitoring by the PWD officials.

As far as the alleged scam in GHADC, he said he would take up the matter on September 20. Earlier he had ordered for a CBI inquiry after which the aggrieved party approached the High Court and the Court gave an interim stay order which will be heard on September 19. He would hear the matter next day depending on the directive of the Court

Regarding the GHADC scam, RTI activist Nilbath Ch Marak had filed a case with the Lokayukta informing that former Rongram MLA and current Asanang MDC Ismail R Marak withdrew Rs 1 crore without carrying out any works.

The complaint was that most of the projects were taken up by two local contractors, Nikseng A Sangma and Kubon Sangma and the money was also withdrawn by the duo on behalf of the MDC.

