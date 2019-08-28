Police seize drugs, ganja in two separate operations in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Khasi Hills Police in two separate operations, busted seized contraband drugs and ganja from two vehicles.

Acting on a tip-off police set up Naka at Mawlai at around 5 pm on Tuesday and intercepted one Maruti DZire car (ML 05J 5886) which was suspected to be carrying drugs and was roaming around Mawlai. The car was intercepted by team of Mawlai P.S. and ANTF personnel.

On questioning one accused, Richard Wahlang produced the drugs which were kept under his seat in the car. This entire episode happened in front of two respectable witness of the locality.

East Khasi Hills SP, Claudia Lyngwa said that the co-accused John Fiscal Lyngkhoi was driving the vehicle and has been partner-in-crime of Richard Wahlang. Both the accused are history sheeters and are facing trial in six different cases including murder/kidnapping/Arms Act etc.

Ten soap boxes having contraband drugs weighing 109.97 gms was seized from the possession of both the accused. Case has been registered under section 21(b) NDPS Act at Mawlai P.S.

The ANTF team, on receiving information around 1:00 A.M. that one truck (NL 01 K 7498 ) has been detected by local residents of Mawlyngngad village in suspicious circumstances and had already informed the police about it , rushed to Sohryngkham.

During questioning, the driver of the truck disclosed that there was one hidden compartment in the truck in which ganja was stashed.

The search and seizure of ganja weighing approximately 850 kgs was done as per procedures established under NDPS Act.

Both the accused, driver and helper were produced before Magistrate and further investigation is on to nab other accused involved.

“The hidden compartment is welded into the body of truck and it would require only an expert eye to detect,” Lyngwa said

She also thanked the local residents, VDPs and members of NGOs such as KSU and FKJGP for helping Police.