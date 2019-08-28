Panel asks govt not to evict residents of Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis has written to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, asking the government to redress the grievances of the residents of Harijan Colony and take suitable action so that they are not evicted from there.

The Commission also asked the government to allot the land in their names as per the MS Act 2013 and Supreme Court judgment.

The Commission said that Section 13 (1) (C) of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, requires allotment of residential plot and financial assistance for house construction to them. The Commission said that even a Supreme Court in 2014 had ordered the same.