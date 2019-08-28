NPP to meet for Shella seat

SHILLONG: The Shella Block NPP will hold a meeting on August 30 at Dorbar Hall, Saitsohpen to discuss the Shella by-election. The seat is vacant following the death of local MLA Donkupar Roy who was also the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

General secretary of NPP Shella Block, Beni Warjri said NPP members and supporters will attend the “important” meeting.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the NPP national president, indicated that the units of the different political parties cannot be bypassed.

He had said he cannot speak on behalf of the NPP because the unit is also involved in it.

The UDP is pushing for a common candidate with the Shella UDP unit proposing the name of Roy’s son, Balajied Kupar Synrem.