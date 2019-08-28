Mizoram begins hearing claims of Brus left out of citizen list

Aizawl: Officials on Tuesday began hearing the claims and objections of 260 displaced Brus, whose names were excluded from the list of Mizoram’s bonafide citizens during an identification process in July, state home secretary Lalbiakzama said. Altogether, 26,128 Brus, lodged in six relief camps of neighbouring Tripura, have made it to the list, he said. Over the next one week, officials from three districts of Mizoram will be hearing the pleas of those excluded from the list, Lalbiakzama stated. Most of them are willing to return to Mizoram from Tripura’s relief camps, but “hardliners and anti-repatriation organisations” may dissuade them from doing so, he claimed. The district officials will prepare a final list after a thorough verification of the claims and objections, Lalbiakzama said. “A total of 350 names were excluded from the list, but 90 names were cleared after a scrutiny in Aizawl. The final list will be prepared after a thorough verification of the claims,” the home secretary said. (PTI)