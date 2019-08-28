Mixed marriage offspring’s MBBS candidature opposed

TURA: Two organizations from Garo Hills- the GSMC and the GSU, CEC have opposed the candidature of a particular applicant in the MBBS course from Garo Hills on grounds that her father is a Muslim by birth and religion.

The candidate in question was recently selected to undergo the MBBS course at SS Medical College in Madhya Pradesh on Garo (ST) quota. The organizations, in their letter to the Director of Health Services in Shillong have urged the official to revoke the candidature as she was borne out of mixed marriage- a Muslim father and a Garo Mother.

“Their whole family including the candidate have embraced the Islam religion. She can no longer be considered a tribal. Even their fellow villagers from Nidanpur, Tikrikilla and Phulbari in West Garo Hills, including their own A’gitok clan have considered them as Muslims,” the organizations said.

The organizations recalled the verdict of the Supreme Court of India on February 15, 2006 where it had ruled that ‘children born out of a marriage between a tribal woman and a non-tribal cannot claim the status of a Scheduled Tribe’, and urged that her candidature is revoked immediately.

Besides the two organizations, AHAM, another organization led by former GNLA Chairman, Champion R Sangma had also earlier opposed the candidature.