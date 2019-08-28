Milk startup launches app for home delivery

GUWAHATI: Now, getting your daily quota of milk and dairy products can get as easy as a few clicks on your smartphone!

City-based start-up, Gakhir Services Pvt Ltd has launched an Android application, Gakhir (meaning milk in Assamese) for customers to order milk and dairy products online from the comfort of their homes.

“The Android application allows users to scroll through different dairy products on the Gakhir app. Users can subscribe to the service and get the milk and dairy products delivered at their doorsteps daily by paying online on the application. Cash on delivery (COD) service is also available with the same. One can download the Android application of Gakhir from Google Play Store,” a statement issued by the start-up said.

Established eight months back, the startup has so far delivered 36,000 litres milk to thousands of customers in the city.

“Gakhir Services has been operating successfully in different areas of Guwahati region, providing free delivery of fresh milk and dairy products at customers’ doorsteps every morning between 6am and 8am,” the statement said.

Nazim Ahmed, co-founder of the start-up said that keeping an eye on protecting environment by saying no to plastic pollution, only cotton bags have been used for delivering the products.

While Gakhir is currently operating as the delivery partner of leading dairy brands, it is optimistic about collaborating with more brands in the near future.