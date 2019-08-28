Meghalaya Police team to visit Tripura over ICFAI varsity issue  

SHILLONG: A team of Meghalaya Police and three parents are visiting Agartala on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) University Kamalghat, Tripura where a group of students from Meghalaya are reportedly in trouble.

Earlier, in the evening, a delegation of parents, relatives of students of studying in ICFAI accompanied by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) met the Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling who took them to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

Speaking to reporters, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said Sangma assured that a delegation would leave for Tripura on Thursday to understand the situation better.

Marngar said that the students who were not allowed to move out of the hostel want to come home and said that the government was looking into the matter to ensure that no untoward incident took place.

He, however, warned that the union would not keep quiet if anything happened to the 14 local students including a Garo.

Meanwhile, a relative of a student studying in ICFAI said the students would be taken home if the situation was risky and claimed that information had been received that it did not involve any ragging.

The relative said that it was a case of a Bengali boy harassing a Bengali girl, wherein the girls refused to give their phone numbers to the boys who asked them.

“We want to see them safe and sound,” the relative said.

The police delegation will comprise of M.K. Dkhar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, GD Kharwanlang, MPS, Special Superintendent of Police (SB-I).The police team and three parents are visiting Agartala on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, R. Chandranathan, had contacted