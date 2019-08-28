‘Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act remains a non-starter’

SHILLONG: Convener of Mait Shaphrang Movement (MSM) Michael Syiem said almost all government departments had not implemented the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2012.

On the basis of information gathered by him through an RTI applications filed in all government departments, he said, “The Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2012 has not been made mandatory in all departments of the state.”

He added that the term, “official purposes” has not been defined in the Act. Interestingly, even the Law department which usually examined all government Bills before placing in the Cabinet for approval said the term, “official purposes” has not been defined in the Act.

The Governor of Meghalaya has appointed the October 5, 2015 as the date on which the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act comes into effect.

One of the provisions of the Act is to make it mandatory for married man and married woman to compulsorily furnish a marriage certificate for all official purposes. The notification of the Governor said that all government departments are mandated to ensure that individuals are made to submit the marriage certificate for any official purposes.