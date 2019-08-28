Legal action sought against improper use of FB

TURA: Action has been sought against improper users of social media, Facebook including the notorious Ku’rang Arengh for uploading posts claiming that an alleged sex racket is taking place in and around Tura town, which went viral several days ago.

Strongly condemning the acts on Wednesday, the New Tura Dalbot Mahari Association (NTDMA) urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and other authorities concerned to initiate legal action against all those involved, for defaming the Garo community in particular and the women folk in general.

“We strongly demand that a probe be initiated into the sex racket claim in the social media. Legal action must also be taken against all those users who uploaded posts of the alleged sex racket especially against FB account holder, Ku’rang Arengh,” the association stated.