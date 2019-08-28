Kotla to be renamed after Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to rename the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as the Arun Jaitley Stadium after the former DDCA President and BCCI Vice-President.

The ceremony to rename the historic cricket prolific stadium will be done on September 12 while a stand will also be named after India skipper Virat Kohli. DDCA took to Twitter to announce the same: “Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The renaming of Delhi’s famous cricket venue as Arun Jaitley Stadium will take place on September 12 at a function where a Stand of the ground will be named after India captain Virat Kohli. (IANS)