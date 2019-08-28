Judiciary to be separated in Mawkyrwat

SHILLONG: The judiciary will be separated from the executive in South West Khasi Hills on August 31.

Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice H.S Thangkhiew apart from other dignitaries from the state government and High Court registry will be present on the occasion.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the joint registrar (judicial), Albert Lanong said the object of Article 50 of the Constitution of India of ensuring separation of judiciary from the executive will be achieved with the inauguration of the District & Sessions Court at Mawkyrwat which, for the present, will function from a temporary court complex until the completion of permanent court building.

The judgeship at Mawkyrwat has around 170 civil and criminal cases and, in view of dearth of judicial officers across all cadres, the District & Sessions Judge, as also the Chief Judicial Magistrate, from the adjoining District at Nongstoin will additionally hold the charge of District & Sessions Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate, respectively, at Mawkyrwat.

A regular Judicial Magistrate First Class will be posted at Mawkyrwat to meet any exigency.

The statement added that the Chief Justice after assuming charge, has taken steps in ensuring separation of subordinate judiciary, apart from ensuring infrastructural development of the subordinate courts and residential complexes and district jails in the state as also recruitment of judicial officers wherever vacancies are available.

The remaining districts where subordinate judiciary has not been separated are Khliehriat, Resubelpara and Baghmara.

However, efforts are on towards complete separation, the statement added.