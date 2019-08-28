He will have a solid career: Federer

New York: Former World No. 1 Roger Federer has heaped praise on Sumit Nagal, saying the 22-year-old Indian played really well in the first round contest of the US Open which was won by the Swiss legend.

On Monday, Indian qualifier Nagal became the first tennis player to win a set in the first round of the US Open against Federer since 2003. Although, the 22-year-old from Jhajjar lost the match 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 in two hours and 30 minutes, he won the praise from the current World No. 3. “He did that very well” Said the Swiss legend. (IANS)