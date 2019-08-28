Entrepreneurship incubation centre inaugurated in NEHU

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale inaugurated the incubation center at North Eastern Hills University (NEHU) on Wednesday.

The centre is aimed at providing an eco-system for start-ups, to offer guidance, mentoring, physical space and network for funding and value based collaboration for incubation of novel ideas.

Speaking at the inaugural programme held in Department of Environmental Studies, NEHU, D. Walia said the incubation center would help young minds and set them up on entrepreneurship as he maintained that the ideas were to be validated.

Athawale appreciated the landscape and pleasant climate of Meghalaya and said that such natural gifts should be supplemented with development of industries, universities and skill development centres so that the youths of the region can excel at par with the rest of the country.

“Such ‘Incubation Centre’ will benefit people in developing their entrepreneurial skills and help generate and provide employment opportunities for a lot of individuals,” he added.

He spoke about honing the skills of budding entrepreneurs to give shape to the concepts of students/entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, A.L. Hek said the projects taken up should have value for the state and the North Eastern region as a whole.

“The state need demand-driven projects which is applicable to the state and linked with the North Eastern state. Otherwise, it will be wastage of time, energy and amount,” he said.