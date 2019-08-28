Conrad assures to address issues of teachers

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday assured to address and resolve the issues faced by the teachers at the earliest while the state government has earmarked some amount of money to improve the education sector.

He was addressing a gathering of ad hoc teachers from across the State at Malki ground on Wednesday.

“The Government is aware of the challenges being faced by the teaching community due to the limited financial resources in terms of the salaries that they get. The Government is working earnestly to address these issues”, he said.

Sangma informed the gathering that of the amount close to Rs 400 crore central assistance received in the past year was being used to improve the infrastructure facilities of educational institutions in the State.

Calling upon all teachers to work together with the Government for the sake of imparting better education, he said that necessary instructions had been forwarded to the State education department to convene a meeting in the coming months, with all teachers, regarding their various demands and to find a solution that is acceptable to all parties.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State in charge of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale assured the teachers that he would take up the matter with the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD).

The teachers reiterated their demand for upgradation of only old existing ad hoc government aided schools in the state.

Athawale observed that increasing the number of schools would provide the much needed employment and the children would be able to attend schools.