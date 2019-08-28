College students donate blood

TURA: Keeping in mind the need for blood donation for saving lives, Don Bosco College in Tura in collaboration with the District Blood Bank of Tura Civil Hospital organized a Blood Donation Camp at the college on Wednesday wherein dozens of enthusiastic students came forward to donate their blood.

Prior to the blood donation drive, an awareness programme was organized for the students wherein medical professionals, led by Dr. Dimpu R. Marak from Tura Civil Hospital, spoke on the importance and need of donating blood. He added that there is always need for blood in the district but very few donors come forward to donate blood. He also said that awareness programme of this sort will help people come to know on the needs of voluntary blood donation.

The in-charge of the Blood bank at Tura Civil Hospital, Dr. (Mrs) Semidha K. Marak, highlighted the advantage of blood donation. “A male person can donate blood every four months, while for a female donor every five months,” Dr. Semidha informed. She also said that for a regular blood donor there is a less change of cancer as the iron in the blood kept changing. Accompanying the team was also Dr. Tami Momin from Civil Hospital and the group from the District Blood Bank.

Earlier the Principal of Don Bosco College, Fr. Bivan R. Mukhim welcomed the doctors to the college and encouraged the students to donate blood and save lives. The Principal reminded that five months ago blood donation camp was also organised in the college. He suggested that a noble programme of this sort should be organised often to make aware the students of the need to donate blood.