Assam Governor appeals against drug abuse

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has underlined the need for prevention of drug abuse to create a society free of substance addiction, particularly among youths.

“Drugs are killers. In order to get rid of the drug-abuse problem in the society, the government should ensure that youths do not have access to drugs and substances like liquor,” Mukhi said at the launch of “Mukti – Up for Hope, Down For Dope”, an anti-drug campaign at Don Bosco School here on Wednesday.

Mukhi further called upon the administration, judiciary and the government to take proper measures to tackle the problem in their respective areas.

He also appealed to the police to take requisite action against drug dealers and urged the judiciary to take up cases relating to drug abuse on a priority basis.

The anti-drug campaign has been initiated by the Rotaract Club of Guwahati Luit in a bid to create awareness among 10000 youths in a year.