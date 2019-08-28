AMK plans to celebrate birth anniversary of Garo Hills in a big way

SHILLONG: The A’chik Matgrik Kotok (AMK) will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Garo Hills district by organizing several programmes.

Chairman of the AMK, Bernard N Marak said this year on September 24, it would be the 150th year of birth of Garo Hills district.

We signed the Peace Pact on September 24 in 2014 because Garo Hills District became a full pledge district with its own boundary through an Act “Garo Hills Act 1869” on 24th September 1869,” he said

The A’chik Matgrik Kotok (AMK) has decided to celebrate this special day by organising various events including carnival of various tribes living in Garo Hills.

“We will celebrate this day with events starting on September 23 and 24,” Marak said.

The events will include traditional games, traditional food and bitchi festival, Miss Garo Hills pageant, carnival displaying the culture and tradition of the various tribes living in Garo Hills, musical concert of the best bands in Garo Hills etc.

They are also planning to organise a seminar to make people aware about the history of the Garo struggle