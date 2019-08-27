Union Minister takes stock of highway projects in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and National Highways General VK Singh (Retd) at Assam Administrative Staff College here on Tuesday evening and discussed on the steps for the expeditious implementation of the ongoing projects related to national highways in the state.

It may be noted that close on the heels of Chief Minister Sonowal’s meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on 20th August and conceding to Sonowal’s request for sending a minister to take stock of the progress of the construction and repair of national highways in Assam, General VK Singh (Retd) visited Assam and had a meeting with all the stakeholders on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sonowal requested the Union minister of state for expeditious completion of NH projects in Assam. He requested the minister to involve competent local contractors in the projects. Talking about Dhubri-Phulbari bridge over the river Brahmaputra, Sonowal drew the minister’s intervention for the bridge to give BBIN relation a new dimension. The union minister informed that the project including bridge connecting Majuli is in the priority list of his ministry. The duo also talked on the bridge from Numaligarh to Gohapur, as the union minister said that his ministry is actively working on the project as it will hit the ground very soon.