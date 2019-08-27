Two more border haats approved

SHILLONG: Two more border haats have received the nod apart from the four under construction while proposals for 16 others are awaiting approval.

The two border haats approved by the governments of India and Bangladesh are for Dalu, Killapara in West Garo Hills and Huroi in East Jaintia Hills, sources said.

The four border haats under construction are at Bholaganj (East Khasi Hills) — Bholaganj (Companiganj, Sylhet), Nalikata (South West Khasi Hills) — Saydabad (Tahirpur, Sunamganj), Shibabari (South Garo Hills) -Bhulyapara and Ryngku (East Khasi Hills) — Bangan Bari (Duara Bazaar, Sunamganj).

Of the 16 border haats under proposal, seven are in the Garo Hills with one each in Mahendraganj

in South West Garo Hills and Purakhasia in West Garo Hills and five in South Garo Hills — Gasuapara, Batabari, Baghmara, Mahadev and Maheshkhola.

One is proposed at Borsora in South West Khasi Hills, five in East Khasi Hills — Shella, Punji Bazar, Hat Thangsngi, Hat Thymmai, Lyngkhat — two in West Jaintia Hills — Dawki and Muktapur — and one in Dona of East Jaintia Hills.