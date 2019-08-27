Shella NPP unit to discuss on by-election

SHILLONG: The Shella Block unit of the NPP will hold a meeting on August 30 at 11:30 am at Dorbar Hall, Saisohpen to discuss on the Shella by-election.

Shella seat fell vacant following the demise of its local MLA Donkupar Roy who was also the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

In a statement issued here, general secretary of NPP Shella Block, Beni Warjri said the members and supporters of NPP were requested to attend the “important” meeting.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who is also the NPP national president, indicated that the state units of the different political parties cannot be by-passed.

He had said that he couldn’t speak on behalf of the NPP because the state unit was also involved in it.

The UDP is pushing for a common candidate with the Shella UDP unit proposing the name of Roy’s son, Balajied Kupar Synrem.