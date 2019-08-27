RPF NFR rescues 463 minors from railway stations during current year

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway successfully rescued as many as 514 persons from railway premises during the current year up to July. Of them 463 are minor boys and girls who were rescued from railway premises like stations/trains before the children could be lured by anti-social elements.

Nine human traffickers were also arrested red handed who were transporting minors in trains. There were 171 minor girls and 292 minor boys among the rescued children.

It may be mentioned here that RPF has been successfully rescuing children who run away from home as well as children from the clutches of traffickers regularly along with arrest of traffickers.

During the year 2018, as many as 669 minor boys and girls were successfully rescued from railway premises. Rescued children are normally handed over to their parents or various NGOs such as Child Line.

Various squads of RPF are regularly conducting checks at railway premises to prevent such cases. It is known that gang of traffickers are very much active in this region who abduct children and women and transport them to other parts of the country. The arrested traffickers are handed over to GRP for taking necessary action under law.