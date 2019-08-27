Road to ease congestion demanded in Williamnagar

TURA: Faced with daily traffic snarls and limited space on roads across Williamnagar town in East Garo Hills, the Garo Students’ Union have written to the state PWD officials seeking alternative routes to mitigate this burning problem.

In a petition submitted to the PWD executive engineer for Williamnagar region, a delegation of GSU leaders led by it’s president Saljrang Tengrik Marak sought the construction of an approach road from Warimagre up to the main market of the town.

The union pointed out that an existing road through the same route had previously existed but was abandoned after an RCC bridge was constructed at Chokbaru area.

“If the previous route is restored it will be able to serve the town’s population by easing the traffic flow to a great extend informed student leaders in their petition.

Meanwhile, a wing wall on one side of an RCC bridge connecting the super market has been left unrepaired for a long time leading to traffic jams in the area and also posing a danger to pedestrians and commuters alike.

“The wall needs to be repaired at the earliest because it is posing a threat to everyone who uses the road,” pointed out the student body.